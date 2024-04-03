Wormhole Debuts at $3B Valuation in 617M Token Airdrop
Based on the debut price, the project's W token has a fully diluted value of $16.5 billion.
- Token debuts at $1.66, $3 billion market cap.
- Heavy congestion on Solana-based decentralized exchange OpenBook causes downtime.
- A 6% share of the total supply was allocated to the airdrop.
Cross-chain bridge Wormhole initiated an airdrop that will see early users rewarded with 617 million of its newly issued governance token, W.
The token opened at $1.66 on Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) OpenBook with a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a fully diluted value figure of $16.5 billion, according to CoinGecko.
OpenBook experienced a period of heavy congestion after the token was released with several users reporting that it was inaccessible.
The tokens released represent 6% of the total supply, a further 12% of which has been allocated to core contributors and 23.3% will be put toward the foundation's treasury.
The token was launched initially on Solana and will be natively issued on Ethereum and layer-2 networks at a later date.
Holders will be able to delegate W tokens to take part in governance votes. Delegation can take place on Solana or any of the compatible Ethereum-based chains in a process that is being dubbed the "first ever" multichain governance system.
