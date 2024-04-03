Where BlackRock Goes, Liquidity Flows

In fact, on March 27, 2024 , Ondo Finance completed a $95 million reallocation of its own tokenized short-term bond fund to BUIDL. As fiduciaries onboard with Securitize for the desired access to BUIDL, they’ll move significant capital into the fund and therefore into the Securitize ecosystem. As a result, surrounding alternative investment products and listings on Securitize Markets’ primary and secondary trading venues are likely to see a bump in capital flows and activity. This in turn will set precedent for other broker-dealers, alternative trading systems, and comparable regulated venues in their issuer structuring and strategies.