Galaxy Digital-Owned Crypto Custody Specialist GK8 Unveils Tokenization Wizard

“Blockchain is an interactive protocol and at some point, according to the transaction structure, there are some mandatory data that you should receive from the internet,” Lamesh said in an interview. “We have seven patents in different stages around cryptographic innovations that enable us to avoid the mandatory step of receiving input from the internet, allowing us to use only outbound unidirectional communication to send and sign transactions. Since there are never any inputs, we are never exposed to any cybersecurity attack vectors.”