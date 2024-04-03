Bitcoin
CoinDesk 20 Index
Finance

Crypto Exchange Bitget's Wallet Team Joins Meme Coin Hype, Issues Token That Rises 14,000%

The token's rise comes alongside a wave of trading volume.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconApr 3, 2024 at 2:29 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 3, 2024 at 3:41 p.m. UTC
MOEW chart (TradingView)

MOEW chart (TradingView)

  • Bitget's new meme coin (MOEW) has recorded double the volume of Brett (BRETT), the largest meme coin on the Base network, in the past 24 hours.
  • 11,700 individual wallets hold MOEW hours after the release.
    • A meme coin issued by cryptocurrency wallet Bitget has surged by more than 14,000% to a $31 million market cap hours after being released.

    The ticker for the token, which was issued on Base network, is MOEW, and it is currently trading at $0.0028 on the back of $34 million worth of trading volume, CoinMarketCap data shows. 11,700 individual wallets currently hold MOEW, according to Basescan.

    "Just for funsies, nothing too serious. We wanna see what the power of memes can do," Bitget's wallet team wrote on social media platform X.

    Base is rapidly emerging as a leading venue for meme coin traders as it attempts to steal the thunder from Solana, which has been the primary blockchain for memes so far in this bull market cycle.

    The largest meme coin on Base is Brett (BRETT), a token that is based on a character from Matt Furie’s Boy’s club comic. Brett has increased in value by 89% in the past week, while MOEW has already recorded double the volume Brett has racked up in the past 24 hours.

    Meme coins are volatile assets by nature as they have no underlying value or utilities. Several meme coins like WIF have achieved a market cap of above $1 billion in the past year, while many others have petered out to zero amid a wave of rug pulls.

    Read more: Meme Coins (and Pepe's Best Friend) Swarm Coinbase Layer 2 Chain

    UPDATE (April 3, 15:41 UTC): Clarifies that token was issued by Bitget wallet, not bitget exchange.

    Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

    Disclosure

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Oliver Knight
    Oliver Knight

    Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

    Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

