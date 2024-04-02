Telegram's Pivot to TON Payments for Ads Boosts Toncoin

Though early, the figures suggest Telegram's experimental embrace of crypto is so far succeeding and, in doing so, has created a circular economy for TON. Advertisers must pay for their marketing campaigns in the cryptocurrency. That revenue then is split evenly between content creators (who can cash it out or reinvest it in their own ads) and Telegram itself (which has said it plans to hoard as much TON as it can and sell the rest to "long-term investors").