Crypto Venture Capital Firm Paradigm Looking to Raise Up to $850M for New Fund: Bloomberg
The VC is looking to raise between $750-$850 million, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar.
The crypto-related venture capital (VC) firm Paradigm is looking to raise between $750 and $850 million for a new fund, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Bloomberg said if the deal is completed at the lower end of the range, it would still mark the industry's biggest since the recent crypto winter slump.
Paradigm, founded by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia partner Matt Huan, previously raised $2.5 billion for a fund during the height of the bull run in Nov. 2021.
The report comes as the crypto industry is enjoying a bull run that started after spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were given the green light by the SEC to trade in the U.S.
The crypto venture capital landscape has also seen an uptick in the funding of projects in the recent months as VC funding for crypto projects surged 52.5% month-over-month in March, according to RootData.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.