Argentina President Milei Disappoints Some Bitcoiners as Crypto Registration Rule Begins

The libertarian Milei, who had previously lauded Bitcoin as a safe haven against central banking and inflation, came to power in December 2023 amid triple digit annual inflation. To this point, he's had some success trimming the size and scope of the government, with Argentina this year posting its first monthly budget surplus since 2011. The monthly inflation rate fell to 13.2% in February from 20.6% in January and 25.5% the month before that.