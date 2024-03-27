Three Decentralized Platforms to Merge AI Tokens, Create AI Alliance
Fetch.ai, SingularityNET and Ocean Protocol agreed to combine their crypto tokens into one and create an alliance for decentralized AI.
- The three firms are seeking to create an AI collective to provide a decentralized alternative to existing projects that are controlled by Big Tech.
- FET, the native token of AI-focused Web3 platform Fetch.ai, will become ASI, which will have a total supply of around 2.63 billion tokens and a starting price of $2.82.
- The native tokens of SingularityNET and Ocean Protocol will merge into ASI.
Fetch.ai, SingularityNET and Ocean Protocol agreed to merge tokens and create an alliance for decentralized artificial intelligence (AI).
The three are seeking to create an AI collective, providing a decentralized alternative to existing projects that are controlled by large technology companies, according to an emailed announcement on Wednesday.
(FET), the native token of AI-focused Web3 platform Fetch.ai, will become ASI – "artificial superintelligence" – with a total supply of around 2.63 billion tokens and a starting price of $2.82. The native tokens of decentralized AI network SingularityNET (AGIX) and data platform Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) will merge into ASI, both at conversion rates of around 0.433 to 1. ASI will have a fully diluted market cap of around $7.5 billion.
The proposed combined entity plans to create an open decentralized AI infrastructure at scale, as compared to existing systems whose inner workings may be hidden from the public, the companies said.
AI has seen a surge in mainstream interest since the start of 2023 thanks to tools such as ChatGPT. However, there have been concerns that the largest companies – Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Meta – will establish an oligarchy over the space. That has spurred blockchain and Web3 companies to throw their hats into the ring to present an alternative where data is more transparent and shared between contributors.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.