Bitcoin
$69,939.15-1.62%
Ethereum
$3,566.88-2.63%
Binance Coin
$578.29-3.10%
Solana
$185.85-4.72%
XRP
$0.62042174-4.31%
Dogecoin
$0.18357932-0.66%
Cardano
$0.64861869-4.06%
Avalanche
$54.99-5.59%
Shiba Inu
$0.00003023+1.81%
Toncoin
$4.92-6.54%
Polkadot
$9.53-4.67%
Chainlink
$19.61-3.22%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Finance

Layer-1 Blockchain Peaq Raises $15M to Expand Its DePIN Ecosystem

Crypto market data provider Messari estimates that decentralized physical infrastructure networks could have a market value of $3.5 trillion by 2028.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconMar 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. UTC
two fingers adding a coin to one pile of coins among many

(Shutterstock)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

EMB: March 27, 10:00 UTC

  • DePIN layer 1 Peaq raised $15 million in a funding round led by Generative Ventures and Borderless Capital.
  • DePIN refers to using a blockchain to build physical infrastructure networks so other projects don't need to buy and run their own equipment.
  • Peaq currently hosts more than 20 DePIN networks.
VolumeMuteUnmute

Decentralization in Focus

  • Lido Gearing Up For Ethereum's Upcoming Shanghai Upgrade
    06:53
    Lido Gearing Up For Ethereum's Upcoming Shanghai Upgrade
  • Rebuilding Trust in Crypto After FTX Collapse
    11:08
    Rebuilding Trust in Crypto After FTX Collapse
  • The Case for DeFi Amid FTX Fallout
    07:09
    The Case for DeFi Amid FTX Fallout
  • Unstoppable Domains Exec on Future of Web3, Diversity in Crypto
    08:43
    Unstoppable Domains Exec on Future of Web3, Diversity in Crypto

    • Layer-1 blockchain Peaq said it raised $15 million in funding to expand its ecosystem of decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) networks.

    The funding round, led by Generative Ventures and Bordless Capital and featuring participation from Spartan Group, CMCC Global and Animoca Brands, comes ahead of the blockchain's mainnet launch and listing of the PEAQ token.

    DePIN refers to using blockchain technology and token incentives to build physical infrastructure networks so other projects don't need to buy and run their own equipment. In other words, DePIN is a decentralized version of Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Google Cloud.

    Peaq currently hosts more than 20 DePIN networks, according to a Wednesday email statement.

    Crypto market data provider Messari estimates that DePIN could have a market value of $3.5 trillion by 2028.

    Read More: AIOZ Network Partners With Alibaba Cloud to Boost AI, Storage and Streaming Services

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Jamie Crawley
    Jamie Crawley

    Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

    Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.