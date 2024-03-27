Hopes for Another DeFi Summer Soar as TradFi Markets Suddenly Look Less Appealing

Because the crypto industry remains relatively small, there's simply not enough capital to lend to people who are bullish and, as a result, they don't mind borrowing at high rates. While institutions are clearly interested in crypto, they are not actually filling gaps in market demand, Vogelsang pointed out. "A money market off-chain wouldn't yield 12% just because there's a lack of supply; someone would fill it. On-chain, that's not the case," he said. "It's a sign of immaturity in that way."