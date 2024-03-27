Crypto Stocks Like MicroStrategy, Coinbase Could Shoot Up if Short Sellers Exit

The S3 report also echoed the sentiment, cautioning against doubling down on a crowded trade. "Crypto stock short sellers have been selling into a rallying market – either looking for a pullback in the Bitcoin rally or using the short positions as a hedge versus actual Bitcoin holdings. For the trades that are risk positions, there is a strong squeeze possibility in the more unprofitable shorts in the sector like MSTR, COIN and CLSK," the report said.