Bitcoin
$69,041.62-1.19%
Ethereum
$3,514.54-1.82%
Binance Coin
$573.83-0.74%
Solana
$184.78-2.97%
XRP
$0.61284862-3.01%
Dogecoin
$0.18432233+2.29%
Cardano
$0.65132822-1.72%
Avalanche
$54.24-2.39%
Shiba Inu
$0.00003007-1.27%
Toncoin
$4.97-0.88%
Polkadot
$9.45-2.00%
Chainlink
$19.37-2.49%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Finance

BlackRock's Fink Says an Ether ETF Is Possible Even if ETH Is a Security

The BlackRock CEO isn't worried about the U.S. Securities and Exchange classifying Ethereum's ether as a security.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconMar 27, 2024 at 8:06 p.m. UTC
Updated Mar 27, 2024 at 8:08 p.m. UTC
(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said an ether ETF would still be possible even if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission designates the cryptocurrency as a security, which would increase the regulatory scrutiny around the second-largest digital asset.

Asked Wednesday on Fox Business whether BlackRock – which has made waves in crypto through its bitcoin exchange-traded fund introduced earlier this year – could still list an ETF that holds Ethereum's ether if the crypto is a security, he replied, "I think so."

VolumeMuteUnmute

Moondance Labs CEO on 'Barriers of Entry' for Building Layer 1s

  • What Challenges Do Appchains Solve?
    00:59
    What Challenges Do Appchains Solve?
  • Appchain Protocol Tanssi Raises $6M
    18:57
    Appchain Protocol Tanssi Raises $6M
  • Breaking Down Internet Computer's 40% Rally
    00:59
    Breaking Down Internet Computer's 40% Rally
  • HSBC Brings Tokenized Gold to Hong Kong; Munchables Exploited for $62M
    02:14
    HSBC Brings Tokenized Gold to Hong Kong; Munchables Exploited for $62M

    • The SEC is reportedly taking a look at the question of whether ether is a security. Fortune reported earlier this month that the regulator is seeking to classify ether as one and has sent subpoenas to several companies as part of that inquiry.

    This caused concern over whether this would mean an ether ETF would even be possible in the U.S.

    Read more: Ether Tumbles 6% as ETH ETF Hopes Dim Amid Regulatory Probe Reports

    But Fink's confidence is a striking note of optimism.

    Eight potential issuers, including BlackRock, have submitted filings with the SEC to bring a spot ether exchange-traded fund (ETF) to the market. The final decision by the regulator is due in May, with industry experts predicting that applications won't get approved, regardless of what the SEC finds the nature of ether to be.

    BlackRock is also one of the now-11 issuers of spot bitcoin ETFs. The asset management giant's fund, the iShares Bitcoin Fund (IBIT), is by far the most successful spot bitcoin fund after collecting more than $15 billion in assets after only 2 1/2 months. IBIT is the "fastest growing ETF in the history of ETFs," Fink said on Fox Business.

    "Look, I'm very bullish on the long-term viability of bitcoin," he said. "We're creating now a market that has more liquidity, more transparency, and I'm pleasantly surprised, and I would never have predicted that before."

    When asked if an ether fund was next, Fink said "we'll see."

    Edited by Nick Baker.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Helene Braun
    Helene Braun

    Helene is a New York-based reporter covering Wall Street, the rise of the spot bitcoin ETFs and crypto exchanges. She is also the co-host of CoinDesk's Markets Daily show. Helene is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News, YahooFinance and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

    Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.