Tether to Establish AI Unit, Starts Recruitment Drive
The unit will focus on the development of open-source AI models and collaborate with other firms to integrate the models into products that could address real-world challenges.
- The new unit expands Tether's foray into artificial intelligence, which commenced last year with an investment into Frankfurt-listed Northern Data.
- Tether has listed roles for a head of AI research and an AI engineer
Tether, the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin, is establishing a unit focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and has started a recruitment drive to help fill it.
The unit will focus on the development of open-source AI models and collaborate with other firms to integrate them into products that could address real-world challenges, the company announced on Tuesday.
Tether also kicked off a recruitment drive, seeking a head of AI research and development as well as an AI engineer role on its website. The company is best known for its (USDT) stablecoin, a crypto token pegged to the dollar with a $105 billion market cap.
The division will "redefine AI boundaries and democratize privacy-preserving open AI technology," CEO Paolo Ardoino said in Tuesday's announcement.
The new unit continues the expansion of Tether's AI strategy which commenced last year with an investment in Northern Data (NB2), a firm listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange that diversified from crypto mining into providing computing power for AI-related data crunching.
Read More: How AI and DePIN Will Change Web3
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.