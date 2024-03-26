Layer-1 Blockchain WAX Signs Deal With Amazon Web Services
The deal will allow developers to deploy nodes on WAX using the AWS console.
- The platform's native WAX token has risen by more than 20% over the past 24 hours.
- WAX is the 10th largest blockchain in terms of activity.
- The deal sees WAX integrate into the Amazon Managed Blockchain service.
Gaming-focused layer-1 blockchain Worldwide Asset Exchange (WAX), the 10th-largest blockchain by activity, signed a deal to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) and integrate its network into the Amazon Managed Blockchain (AMB) service.
The AMB service is designed to assist developers in building decentralized apps (dapps) on both private and public blockchains.
By integrating into AMB, WAX developers will be able to deploy nodes through the AWS console and use those nodes to build on the WAX blockchain.
The blockchain's native token {{WAX}} has risen by more than 20% over the course of the day, according to CoinDesk data. The CoinDesk 20 Index, a broad measure of the crypto market, has gained 1.6%.
WAX rose by a further 5.6% following the announcement before receding back to $0.111.
“The new partnership between WAX and Amazon Web Services is a major next step on our journey to the mass adoption of Web3," WAX CTO Lukas Sliwka said in a statement.
Over the past 30 days WAX has facilitated 141 million transactions with 666,000 unique active wallets, data from Dappradar shows. The network hosts 160 Web3 games on its platform, including Brawlers, a trading card game that became a part of the Amazon Prime Gaming service alongside the likes of Apex Legends and Call of Duty.
