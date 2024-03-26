Insurance Broker Marsh Introduces $825M Crypto Custody Coverage

Crypto insurance has traditionally been thin on the ground, with many exchanges and large trading firms simply holding enough crypto to cover their own losses if necessary. Marsh, with its connection to the Lloyd’s of London insurance market, was a trailblazer in crypto, securing cover in the hundreds of millions of dollars for the likes of Crypto.com, via partnerships with firms such as Ledger and Lloyd’s underwriter Arch Insurance . The new crypto cover facility was developed by Marsh Specialty’s Digital Asset team in New York and London.