Bitcoin Miner Arkon Energy Plans Public Listing in Amsterdam Through Merger With Shell Company

Arkon Energy, a U.S. data center infrastructure and mining firm, plans to list on Euronext Amsterdam through a merger with BM3EAC Corp., a Cayman Islands-incorporated shell company.
The two parties agreed to a 90-day mutual exclusivity period on Feb. 21 to work toward a definitive agreement, according to an emailed announcement on Tuesday.
Should the merger come to fruition, Hannibal, Ohio-based Arkon would become the first bitcoin mining company to list on the Euronext. There is only one such firm on the London Stock Exchange – Argo Blockchain (ARB) – while there are several listed on exchanges in North America.
Arkon has a combined 117 megawatts of approved operating capacity at its two Ohio data centers in Hannibal and Hopedale. It has agreements in place to develop more sites in the U.S. which could increase its capacity by a further 190 MW.
