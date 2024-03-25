TrueFi Unveils Lending Protocol for Tokenized Real-World Assets; TRU Jumps 14%

TrueFi was a key lender during the previous crypto bull cycle, originating over $1.5 billion of undercollateralized loans mainly to trading firms and market makers. As crypto prices cratered in 2022 with multiple firms imploding, some borrowers failed to repay their loans and depositors fled. The protocol's total value locked dropped to $20 million by the end of 2022 from a peak of over $900 million in 2021.