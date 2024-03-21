French Energy Giant EDF Subsidiary Becomes Chiliz Blockchain Validator
Exaion helps industries with digital transformation related to cloud and blockchain with a focus on addressing energy efficiency of data centers.
- EDF subsidiary Exaion has become a validator on the Chiliz Chain.
- Chiliz is seeking to leverage Exaion's expertise in energy and technology.
- Exaion follows French soccer giant PSG, which also recently became a Chiliz validator.
Exaion, a subsidiary of France's state-owned energy company EDF, became a network validator for the Chiliz Chain, joining one of the country's leading soccer teams in securing the network that hosts fan token trading for Socios.com as it looks to expand its blockchain efforts into sports and entertainment.
Chiliz is seeking to leverage Exaion's expertise in the energy and tech sectors, according to an emailed statement. Exaion helps industries with digital transformation related to cloud and blockchain with a focus on addressing energy efficiency of data centers.
Exaion co-founder Fatih Balyeli described the move as "a pivotal strategy that resonates with our goal of shaping the future of digital engagement."
Socios.com has developed fan tokens for some of the world's biggest soccer teams including FC Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus and Paris St-Germain. PSG recently became a validator on the Chiliz Chain, the first club to do so.
Validators manage blockchain nodes in order to secure the network by verifying transactions and authorizing smart contracts. In return, they generate revenue from running a node.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.