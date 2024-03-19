Sygnum Tokenizes $50M of Fidelity International Fund as Matter Labs Moves Reserves to Blockchain

Creating blockchain-based tokens of traditional investments such as bonds and funds – known as tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) – is an increasingly popular use case for blockchain technology as digital assets and traditional finance (TradFi) become more intertwined. Tokenized U.S. Treasuries , for example, have grown to a $730 million asset class from $100 million in early 2023 as crypto firms seek to earn a steady yield by parking their on-chain funds.