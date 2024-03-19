Luxor Looks to Help Bitcoin Miners Hedge Halving Risk With New Hashrate Futures

Unlike 2021's bull run, where growth-at-any-cost led to many unsustainable means of operating mining businesses, a much more prudent strategies will be required by the miners. The recent crypto winter has seen many large bankruptcies and dried up capital markets for the miners. Moreover, investors are now shying away from mining stocks, even as bitcoin price soared to a new all-time high, heading into the halving, as spot traded bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are deemed better investments versus miners.