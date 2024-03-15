Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Should Be a ‘Core Holding’ for Digital Asset Investors, Stifel Says
There are a number of key catalysts for the company, and these include ETF net inflows, the development of GalaxyOne and a potential Nasdaq listing, the report said.
- Stifel resumed coverage of Galaxy Digital with a buy rating and a price target of C$20.
- The investment bank says the stock should be a core holding for digital asset investors, highlighting a potential Nasdaq listing as a key catalyst.
Galaxy Digital (GLXY) should be a core holding for equity investors looking to gain exposure to the digital asset ecosystem, investment bank Stifel (SF) said in a research report on Wednesday.
Stifel resumed coverage of Michael Novogratz’s crypto financial services firm with a buy rating and a price target of C$20. Galaxy closed 4.7% lower on Thursday at C$13.11.
“The company offers an asymmetric return profile with significant principle exposure to bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH); a diverse group of revenue-producing businesses across trading, investment banking and asset management; and longer-term outsized growth potential through its infrastructure solutions arms, which focuses on core technologies that power decentralized networks,” analysts Bill Papanastasiou and Suthan Sukumar wrote.
“Galaxy has always taken an institutional-first approach with robust risk management practices, making it one of the few centralized operators to emerge relatively unscathed following the crypto implosions in the previous cycle,” the authors wrote.
There are a number of key catalysts for the company, Stifel said, and these include exchange-traded fund (ETF) net inflows, the development of GalaxyOne and a potential Nasdaq listing.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.