Ether Could Be a Meaningful Earnings Driver for Coinbase, JPMorgan Says
America’s largest bank, JPMorgan (JPM), said the Ethereum network and its token ether (ETH) could be a notable contributor to the wider cryptocurrency ecosystem and a positive driver of Coinbase (COIN) earnings.
JPMorgan, while maintaining its neutral rating, raised its price target for Coinbase to $150 from $95 to reflect the crypto market rally and the positive impact that ether has had on the exchange’s revenue.
Coinbase shares slipped over 4% in premarket trading to $223.
The crypto market has been focused on the net new money going into spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the positive impact on the bitcoin price, the report noted, adding that it sees the “impact of ETH appreciation also as particularly meaningful.”
“Ethereum use cases transcend the crypto ecosystem, and we think create a robust earnings driver near term for Coinbase,” analysts led by Kenneth Worthington wrote in a research report on Friday.
“We also see the progression along the Ethereum road map, including the Dencun upgrade, which occurred this week on March 13, as driving crypto development, which is a longer-term positive,” the authors wrote.
The longer-term success of Coinbase would be driven by development, with a focus on tokenization and payments, the bank said.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
