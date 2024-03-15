Bitcoin
Finance

Binance Spun Off Venture Capital Arm Earlier This Year: Bloomberg

Binance Labs says it is "an independent venture and not part of the Binance Group."

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconMar 15, 2024 at 10:19 a.m. UTC
Updated Mar 15, 2024 at 10:21 a.m. UTC
Two large stacked blocks displaying Binance's logo at a trade show.

(Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance spun off its venture capital arm, Binance Labs, earlier this year, among one of the most notable actions of new CEO Richard Teng, who replaced Changpeng "CZ" Zhao in November, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Binance Labs has a disclaimer on its website saying it is "an independent venture and not part of the Binance Group." The firm "is licensed by Binance to use its trademark but otherwise have no other relationship with the Binance Group."

    • Teng took over after Zhao, who co-founded the company, pled guilty to charges of breaking sanctions and money-transmitting laws in the U.S. The appointment was seen as a sign of a steer toward greater regulatory compliance at Binance given his background working for the Financial Services Regulatory Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

    Binance did not respond to CoinDesk's request for further comment on the matter.

    Read More: Detained Binance Executives to Remain in Nigerian Custody Until Hearing: WSJ

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.


