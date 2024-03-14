Justin Sun Deposits $480M of ETH to Restaking Protocol Ether.Fi

Liquid restaking involves staking ether, which helps secure Ethereum, in return for a yield and often also loyalty points that can eventually be converted into a token airdrop. In return for the staked ether, restaking protocols like Ether.Fi distribute a liquid restaking token, in this case eETH, which is pegged to ether's price. The token can be used on other decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols to earn additional yield.