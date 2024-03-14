Crypto for Advisors: The Investment Case of Bitcoin vs. Ether

Finally, we may see an ETH ETF as early as May this year. May 23 is the final deadline for the SEC to decide on the VanEck and ARK 21Shares applications. As a sign of growing confidence in an ETF approval, Grayscale's closed-end Ethereum Trust (ETHE) with $11.6 billion in assets is currently trading at an 8.17% discount. This time last year, ETHE was trading at a 59% discount to NAV. Senior Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart put the odds of a May 23 approval at only 35% but in my view, the market is giving the ETF little odds of approval by May. On a recent episode of my podcast DeFi Decoded , Seyffart said that even if the May deadline fails to yield approval, an ETH ETF is still a matter of when not if.