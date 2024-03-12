U.S. CPI Unexpectedly Rises to 3.2% Annual Pace in February

Coming into the year, markets had priced in roughly five or six rates cuts in 2024 to begin as soon as the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting (taking place next week). Decent economic growth and inflation figures that remain stubbornly above the Fed's 2% target, however, have slashed those rate cut expectations. Anticipated timing for the first rate cut has now been pushed out to the summer, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.