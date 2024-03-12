Rapper Drake Posts Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Video to His 146M Instagram Followers
Michael Saylor said that bitcoin will “eat gold” in an interview with CNBC on Monday.
- Grammy-award-winning musician Drake posted a clip of Michael Saylor speaking about bitcoin on his Instagram account on Tuesday.
- The rapper was previously active in the digital assets space when he placed bets for the 2022 Super Bowl through bitcoin and as an ambassador for crypto Grambling site Stake.
Canadian rapper Drake on Tuesday shared a clip of Michael Saylor’s interview on CNBC on his Instagram account, reaching over 146 million followers.
Drake, who goes under the username “champagnepapi” on the social media app, reshared a clip from bitcoin_memes_daily, which captioned the video “Michael Saylor on Bitcoin.”
Saylor on Monday told CNBC that bitcoin would “eat” gold as it is the superior asset. In the clip posted by Drake, he specifically spoke about bitcoin’s use case as a store of value rather than a medium of exchange.
Celebrities endorsing crypto has been a trend during the last bull market, including Larry David's now famous FTX Super Bowl ad - which he later regretted. This time around, however, there haven’t been too many celebrities and influencers who have been shilling crypto to the masses. Drake's post likely would mark one of the first large-scale endorsements of any kind during this bull market and may pique retail investors' interest back into the digital assets market.
The Grammy-award-winning rapper has been previously active in the crypto sector as an ambassador for crypto gambling site Stake. He also placed a series of bets for the 2022 Super Bowl using bitcoin.
