Indian Crypto Investment Platform Mudrex to Offer U.S. Bitcoin ETFs to Indian Investors

The development is unprecedented because India's crypto regulatory environment is divided between the central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the government led by the Finance Ministry. The RBI has been staunchly against crypto, also stating recently that India doesn't need to emulate the U.S. on its position around crypto ETFs because its economy cannot afford such risk. However, the Finance Ministry's Intelligence Unit has registered more than two dozen Indian crypto service providers and imposed stiff taxes on the sector. While the two agree on the need to protect the Indian economy and investors, their regulatory focus can appear to differ.