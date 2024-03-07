Pantera Looks to Purchase Discounted Solana Tokens With New Fund: Bloomberg
Prices of Solana’s SOL are up nearly 600% over the past year, CoinGecko data shows.
Cryptocurrency fund Pantera Capital is seeking fresh capital to purchase discounted Solana (SOL) tokens from the beleaguered FTX estate, Bloomberg reported Thursday.
SOL tokens rose 2.2% in the past hour, contributing to an 8% gain in the past 24 hours.
The firm is floating the Pantera Solana Fund to investors, stating it has an opportunity to buy up to $250 million of SOL tokens at a 39% discount below a 30-day average price of $59.95, Bloomberg said, citing documents sent to potential investors last month.
The purchased tokens would be vested for at least four years and could allow the FTX estate to liquidate its SOL holdings, freeing up funds for creditors. Pantera was aiming to close the fund by the end of February and raised some money by the deadline, as per the Bloomberg report.
CoinDesk did not immediately get a reply seeking confirmation and additional information sent to Pantera’s press email address.
FTX was a crypto exchange owned by convicted fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried, an early Solana backer who held millions of dollars worth of the tokens. SOL was one of the top-performing major tokens in 2023, and is up nearly 600% over the past year, compared with bitcoin’s 200%.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.