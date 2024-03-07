Figment, Apex to List Ether and Solana Staking ETPs on SIX Swiss Exchange

"The popularity and interest in ETH and SOL has increased substantially over the past few months," Josh Deems, head of institutional business development for Figment, said in the statement. "However, it is still challenging for institutions to buy crypto and stake directly. The ETPs will contribute to an increased accessibility to staking rewards for a wide audience, and we at Figment are proud that Apex and Issuance.Swiss chose Figment to be part of this development."