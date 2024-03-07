Bitcoin Ordinals Wallet Oyl Raises $3M With Arthur Hayes, BRC-20 Creator Domo Among Investors
Multiple Ethereum NFT funds were also among the backers, marking their first investment in a Bitcoin-focused company
Bitcoin Ordinals wallet Oyl has raised $3 million in pre-seed funding with backing from investors, including crypto entrepreneur Arthur Hayes and pseudonymous BRC-20 token standard creator Domo.
The round was led by Arca, a venture firm primarily focused on Ethereum non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to an emailed announcement on Thursday.
Multiple other Ethereum NFT funds were also among the backers, marking their first investment in a Bitcoin-focused company. These investors included Kanosei and FlamingoDAO.
Oyl is set to roll out in the coming weeks and will be the first platform to offer "in-wallet" trading of Ordinals.
The Ordinals Protocol allows users to mint tokens that can be traded on the Bitcoin network by embedding data into small Bitcoin-based transactions. Ordinals has brought an equivalent of NFTs and other decentralized finance (DeFi) functions to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
