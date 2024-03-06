Biden and Trump-Themed Meme Coins Take Center Stage on Solana
One of Solana's leading meme coins, dogwifhat (WIF), incresed by 48% on Wednesday.
- A token based on U.S. president Joe Biden rose by 830% on Wednesday morning on more than $23 million worth of trading volume.
- Several other meme coins based on celebrities and politicians have been issued on Solana.
- The emerging narrative comes as dogwifhat (WIF) surged by 48%.
Meme coin speculators are hopping on a risky new wave of cartoonish tokens based on notable politicians and celebrities this week, with Solana-issued meme coins leading the market following cryptocurrency's volatile trading session on Tuesday.
A token with the ticker BODEN, based on U.S. president Joe Biden, rose by 830% in a six-hour period on Wednesday morning as daily volume spiked to more than $23 million, according to CoinMarketCap.
A series of similar tokens based on the likes of Elon Musk, Kanye West and Donald Trump have been issued as developers attempt to latch onto the hype.
Newly issued meme coins are high risk assets as they often fall victim to rug pulls and exit scams.
The emerging narrative comes as dogwifhat, Solana's most prominent meme coin, outperformed usual crowd favorites dogecoin (DOGE) and BONK with a 48% move to the upside.
The wider crypto market remains in a state of shock after bitcoin set an all-time high of $69,325 on Tuesday before prices rapidly tumbled, unlike previous cycles, leading to $1 billion worth of liquidations.
Meme coins were the hardest hit sector with PEPE and DOGE falling more than 30% due to a lack of liquidity, although the both assets have since recovered.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.