Solana Gaming Project MixMob Bags Stormtrooper NFT Licensing Rights
MXM, MixMob’s governance token on the Solana blockchain, operates the MXM Esports League and incentivizes players.
- MixMob's Racer 1 game will see Star Wars stormtroopers make an appearance starting in the second quarter.
- The developer plans to arrange three more licensing deals this year.
MixMob, a Solana-based gaming platform, acquired the licensing rights to the Original Stormtrooper, which first appeared in the 1977 movie Star Wars: A New Hope.
The license allows MixMob to add the iconic character to its card racing game, Racer 1, as a non-fungible token (NFTs) in the second quarter, the firm said in a press release. Stormtroopers are soldiers in the fictional Star Wars franchise and among the most recognizable figures in the film industry.
The agreement marks the initiation of MixMob's official licensing strategy. The firm plans to secure three more licenses in 2024, a representative for the company told CoinDesk.
MixMob’s MXM, a governance and value accrual token, has added 1.2% in the past 24 hours, data shows. The CD20, a gauge of the broader crypto market, rose 6.4%.
