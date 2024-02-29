IOTA's Ecosystem Foundation Commits $10M for Tokenization, Trade Startups
The investment will focus on startups in the UAE and Africa.
- IOTA’s UAE-based Ecosystem Foundation has committed $10 million to startups in the UAE and Africa.
- The foundation was registered in November.
- The IOTA token rose by 43% following the registration.
IOTA’s recently launched Ecosystem Foundation is set to make its first series of investments, committing $10 million to early-stage startups focused on digital trade and tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), according to a press release.
The investments will be disclosed publicly over the coming weeks and will include the newly-formed tradetech ventures. Support will also be offered to startups building on IOTA through an accelerator program.
The Foundation became a regulated entity in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November. The registration prompted IOTA’s native token to jump by 43%.
Since then, IOTA has increased by 20% as it hovers around the 30 cent mark following a wave of market-wide bullish sentiment. The broader CoinDesk (CD20) index is up by 66% in the same period.
Initial investments will be focused on trade technology startups headquartered in the UAE and Africa.
“By investing in the future of TradeTech, we are not just facilitating smoother trade transactions; we are laying the groundwork for a more interconnected and efficient global trade ecosystem,” said Dominik Schiener, co-founder of IOTA and chairman of the IOTA Foundation.
IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger that was released in 2016. It raised $590,000 in an initial coin offering (ICO) eight months earlier.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.