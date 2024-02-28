Ark and 21Shares to Disclose Spot Bitcoin ETF Reserves Via Chainlink Integration

ARKB has been among the more successful of the 10 spot bitcoin ETFs launched on Jan. 11. As of the end of the day Monday, the fund had accumulated 33,274 bitcoin and assets under management above $1.8 billion, which is the third highest among the issuers. Only Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) have attracted more capital.