Bitcoin
$54,586.02+5.54%
Ethereum
$3,175.74+2.42%
Binance Coin
$401.47+3.22%
Solana
$109.92+6.39%
XRP
$0.55002793+1.35%
Cardano
$0.61670838+4.30%
Avalanche
$39.15+4.99%
Dogecoin
$0.09010738+4.61%
Tron
$0.14052286+2.25%
Chainlink
$19.09+2.20%
Polkadot
$8.09+2.94%
Polygon
$1.06+7.56%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Finance

Seeking Yield on $37M Ether Treasury, JPEG'd DAO Mulls Airdrop Farming

"There are possibilities to solidify the treasury at low risk," pseudonymous JPEG'd contributor 0xTutti told CoinDesk.

By Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconFeb 26, 2024 at 9:08 p.m. UTC
Updated Feb 26, 2024 at 9:10 p.m. UTC
Farming (James Baltz/Unsplash)

Farming (James Baltz/Unsplash)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

The hunt for high-yield crypto investments has prompted one on-chain lending project to consider deploying its treasury in airdrop farming, a favorite pastime for many trading degens.

JPEG'd DAO, the governance group that runs the Ethereum-based lending platform that accepts NFTs as collateral, on Monday began voting on a proposal to deploy up to 50% of its ether (ETH) treasury to "airdrop farming strategies."

So-called PIP-85 could see JPEG'd DAO utilize nearly $19 million worth of ETH tokens on EigenLayer and Blast, two of the most popular spots for airdrop hunters in the Ethereum ecosystem right now. Both protocols are expected to reward their users with potentially valuable tokens in the future. That expectation has prompted billions of dollars of crypto capital – much of which is from airdrop farmers – to flow into their protocols.

"The DAO is sitting on a healthy treasury and there are possibilities to solidify the treasury at low risk," pseudonymous JPEG'd contributor 0xTutti told CoinDesk.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Danny Nelson
Danny Nelson

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Follow @realDannyNelson on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
AirdropsDeFiLending