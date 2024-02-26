Seeking Yield on $37M Ether Treasury, JPEG'd DAO Mulls Airdrop Farming
"There are possibilities to solidify the treasury at low risk," pseudonymous JPEG'd contributor 0xTutti told CoinDesk.
The hunt for high-yield crypto investments has prompted one on-chain lending project to consider deploying its treasury in airdrop farming, a favorite pastime for many trading degens.
So-called PIP-85 could see JPEG'd DAO utilize nearly $19 million worth of ETH tokens on EigenLayer and Blast, two of the most popular spots for airdrop hunters in the Ethereum ecosystem right now. Both protocols are expected to reward their users with potentially valuable tokens in the future. That expectation has prompted billions of dollars of crypto capital – much of which is from airdrop farmers – to flow into their protocols.
"The DAO is sitting on a healthy treasury and there are possibilities to solidify the treasury at low risk," pseudonymous JPEG'd contributor 0xTutti told CoinDesk.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.