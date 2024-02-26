MicroStrategy’s X Account Hacked, Leads to $440K Crypto Being Stolen: Blockchain Sleuth ZachXBT
The phishing attempt has already led to $440,000 worth of crypto being stolen.
MicroStrategy’s X account was hacked on Monday, leading to a phishing message being posted for its followers, blockchain sleuth ZachXBT said.
The X account of Michael Saylor’s crypto investment firm sent out a post announcing the launch of an MSTR token and a link for claiming the fake token.
The phishing attempt has led to over $440,000 worth of crypto being stolen, ZachXBT added. The post has since been deleted.
MicroStrategy was not immediately available for comment.
