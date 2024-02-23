Avalanche Suffers Outage, Fails to Produce Block for Four Hours
Avalanche developers said they are investigating the issue.
Layer-1 network Avalanche has failed to produce a block for more than four hours, according to its status page and block explorer.
Ava Labs co-founder Kevin Sekniqi said the issue "seems to be related to a new inscription wave." Inscriptions are a way of recording arbitrary data on a blockchain without the use of smart contracts. They initially emerged on Bitcoin, effectively allowing users to mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain.
Avalanche hasn't added a block since 11:13 UTC.
“Developers across the community are currently investigating a stall in block finalization that is preventing blocks from being accepted on the Primary Network,” a notice on Avalanche’s website states.
The network’s native token (AVAX) has dropped 2.95% since the outage occurred. The CoinDesk CD20 Index is up 0.65% in within the same period.
Rival blockchain Solana had a five-hour outage earlier this month as it suffered under heavy congestion.
UPDATE (Feb. 23, 15:32 UTC): Adds AVAX price reaction.
