Eigen Labs, Developer Behind Restaking Protocol EigenLayer, Raises $100M From A16z Crypto

EigenLayer has also benefited from new "liquid restaking" protocols built on top of it, like Ether.fi and Puffer, which aim to simplify restaking for users and offer extra rewards in the form of “points.” Liquid restaking platforms park assets with EigenLayer and hand their users tradeable receipts called "liquid restaking tokens" (LRTs), which are quickly becoming some of the most-used assets in decentralized finance (DeFi). Ether.fi, the largest liquid restaking protocol, launched last year and boasts over $1.4 billion in TVL as of Thursday. Puffer, which launched just over three weeks ago, also crossed $1 billion in deposits earlier this week .