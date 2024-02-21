When Bitcoin ETFs Are Right for Investors (and When They're Not)

But now the question becomes more practical: Investors can have a bitcoin ETF, that’s great, but is that enough? While the bitcoin ETFs are a remarkable innovation in cryptocurrency investing, they may not be right for everyone. I’m a huge fan of ETFs and all they have done to democratize investing. It is one of the most important financial innovations of the 21st century, but placing bitcoin into an ETF is a bit like putting training wheels on a Ferrari… and that is okay. I am not saying that to suggest that the spot bitcoin ETFs are anything less than brilliant. However, I am suggesting that there is so much more when you take the training wheels off.