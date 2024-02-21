New Technology Will Have Institutions Lining Up for Crypto

Recently, Hamilton Lane and Brevan Howard became users of the new real-world asset tokenization platform Libra, developed with the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK). Polygon CDK is permissionless software which enables developers to create new chains with varying degrees of decentralization, security, and functionality, enabling customizability for developer compliance needs such as matching of users with suitable financial instruments, whether it's a hedge fund, collateralized lending, or other investment product.