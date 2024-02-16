Asset Manager Jupiter’s Crypto Investment Scrapped by Compliance Team: FT
The firm's Gold & Silver fund made a $2.58 million investment in an XRP ETP in the first half of 2023, which was later cancelled.
- The investment in the XRP product was canceled due to crypto investment rules in Ireland.
- The asset manager had to quickly scrap the investment at a loss of $834.
Jupiter Asset Management (JUN), the London-listed firm with assets under management of over $65.8 billion, had to scrap an investment in one of the crypto exchange-traded products (ETP) due to a compliance issue, the FT reported on Friday.
Jupiter’s Gold & Silver fund had invested $2.58 million in 21Shares’ Ripple XRP ETP during the first half of 2023. However, the investment was flagged by the company’s “regular oversight process” and was later canceled at a loss of $834, according to the report.
The reason for the cancellation is the divergent crypto regulation in Europe. Jupiter’s Gold & Silver fund is domiciled in Ireland, where crypto investments are prohibited for UCITS funds. Other European jurisdictions like Germany allow investment funds to hold crypto.
UCITS, or undertaking for collective investment in transferable securities, is a set of rules for investment funds laid out by the European Commission.
Jupiter’s crypto investment issue highlights the need for a unified crypto investment framework, even as the start of spot crypto products in the U.S. has fuelled the latest bull run in the crypto markets.
Jupiter did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.
