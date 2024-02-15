Crypto for Advisors: Impact of the Spot Bitcoin ETFs for Portfolios

Bitcoin led a significant rally in cryptocurrencies over the course of 2023 with a 160% price gain. After a scandal-ridden year of 2022 which saw the demise of 3AC, Celsius, FTX, the ink was not dry on the obituaries as bitcoin staged an impressive comeback. A big driver of the price resurgence was the anticipation of an SEC approval for the first spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S.. When BlackRock filed for a bitcoin ETF on June 15, 2023, bitcoin jumped by approximately 22% within one week. When it became clear that the S.E.C. would not appeal the ruling of the Court of Appeals on Oct. 23, bitcoin once again surged by 15% within two days. While other factors such as the decrease in U.S. yields in Q4 and a recognition of macro tailwinds contributed to the year-end rally, the main catalyst was indeed the spot ETF. The fixation of the asset class around this binary event was always going to come with some risks. A subsequent lack of narrative would – according to the naysayers - lead to a classic buy-the-rumor-sell-the-fact situation. An entire asset class clinging on to a binary event was the proof that crypto still had a long way to go to become mainstream.