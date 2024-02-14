How Bitcoin Benefits From Global Stresses

Consider bitcoin. The Bitcoin network appears to thrive on stress. When the Chinese government banned bitcoin mining in 2021, ~50% of bitcoin mining capacity was forced to shut down or move. Within seven months, capacity had completely recovered, and it is now over 2x what it was prior to the Chinese shutdown. In the past 15 months, the world’s second largest crypto exchange declared bankruptcy, and the largest exchange was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Justice. Bitcoin network transactions were unaffected, and trading volumes are near all time highs.