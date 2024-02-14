Food Company Mondelēz International Joins Hedera Council to Experiment With DLT

Food Company Mondelēz International Joins Hedera Council to Experiment With DLT
The company will use the Hedera Hashgraph technology to improve business efficiencies.
The Hedera Council, the organization behind Hedera Hashgraph, has partnered with American food and beverage company Mondelēz International (Nasdaq: MDLZ) to work on distributed ledger technology (DLT).
As a new member of the Hedera Council, Mondelēz is working to develop distributed ledger technology (DLT) based solutions on Hedera, focusing on digital transformation initiatives and supply chain management, according to a press release.
Hedera Hashgraph is a public distributed ledger that uses hashgraph consensus. Hedera describes itself as a uniquely structured blockchain compared to other chains due to its usage of hashgraph consensus. It is the only public DLT that uses this, according to the company, which notes that Hashgraph achieves 10,000+ transactions per second and low-latency finality in seconds.
Mondelēz International operates in over 80 countries and owns brands Oreo, Ritz, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Toblerone.
Mondelēz previously has teamed up with an early stage fintech payments company called SKUx to help expand the company’s customer service program. It will use Hedera to track the supply chain of consumer-packaged goods and digital payment-based offers.
“We are excited to continue our commitment to digital transformation exploring distributed ledger technologies alongside Hedera,” said Xiang Xu, global COE leader of digital strategy and blockChain at Mondelēz International.
