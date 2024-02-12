Digital Currency Group Reports Q4 Revenue of $210M, Up 59% Y/Y (Full Text)

Last week, DCG filed its objection to the amended Genesis bankruptcy plan. For over a year, DCG has worked around the clock to propose a variety of options, including deal structures that would have allowed Genesis creditors to benefit from an increase in equity value at DCG and Genesis, that the creditor committees agreed to and then reneged on. We have stated that DCG would support a plan that pays creditors a 100% recovery; however the proposed plan – developed without input from DCG – violates United States bankruptcy law and favors a small controlling group of creditors over others. DCG cannot support a plan that is unlawful and deprives DCG of its corporate governance rights.