Market Manipulation May Have Hit Majority of New Ethereum Tokens in 2023: Chainalysis
A new study by the on-chain sleuth found possible pump and dump patterns for 54% of tokens listed in 2023.
A big upside of creating financial markets on permissionless networks: there are no rules. That may be the downside, too.
Data released Thursday by on-chain sleuthing firm Chainalysis suggests that 54% of all tokens launched on Ethereum in 2023 were subjected to trading activity suggestive of a pump and dump scheme, in which insiders dupe the market for profit.
To be clear, the prevalence of this activity is limited in scope. These tokens only comprised 1.3% of total trading volume on Ethereum's network of decentralized exchanges in 2023.
It nonetheless highlights the permissionless nature of Ethereum. Anyone can conjure up an ERC-20 token with little effort, create a trading pool on Uniswap or some other DEX, trade it between themselves to create the impression of activity, and then, when a bot takes the bait and buys, pull the liquidity and profit.
In one instance, Chainalysis said it identified a single wallet that appeared to launch 81 tokens and net over $800,000 in profits. At least one of its creations involved repeated wash trades leading to a removal of ETH liquidity from token's DEX trading pool (the so-called "rug pull") that left other traders unable to exit.
Chainalysis is best known for supplying crypto businesses and particularly government agencies with investigative tools that help them police illegal activity, like trading on darknet markets and sanctions violations.
That's all made possible by the transparency of the Ethereum blockchain. Every trade is recorded out in the open, meaning no-goodniks create a trail of digital breadcrumbs.
It's impossible to tell with certainty whether the activity is actually malicious, let alone illegal, without knowing more specifics, said Chainalysis Director of Research Kim Grauer. Still, the data suggests widespread "potential shenanigans" (as one observer called it) that warrants attention and study.
"The name of the game right now is educating people that you can" search on-chain data for plenty of eyebrow-raising activity, she said.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.