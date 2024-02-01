'Bitboy' Ben Armstrong is Stopping Daily Crypto Show After 3 Years
"We've got lawyers coming at me from every angle," the brash crypto influencer said Wednesday.
Ben Armstrong, the brash crypto influencer whose precipitous rise as the "Bitboy" vlogger came crashing down under corporate and personal scandal, is stopping his daily livestream after three years.
In an emotional video posted to his personal Youtube channel, Armstrong said his daily shows in which he discussed crypto trends were no longer financially viable and were burning $25,000 a week to produce. He said he is spending "about $100,000 a month" on legal bills.
"We're barely making it out here, guys. We've got lawyers coming at me from every angle," he said in the 10 minute video that had garnered 18,000 views late Wednesday. "Everyone I know is coming after me right now."
Armstrong was better known as "Bitboy," the hard-charging, fast-talking crypto personality who from 2018 on published polished price prediction and news videos with headlines like "Make IMPOSSIBLE Gains with Bitcoin SUPERCYCLE" that garnered tens of thousands of views.
His content was a hit in one corner of the crypto trading public, who followed the channel for advice as well as entertainment. It led to Armstrong creating his own cryptocurrency called $BEN coin in mid-2023.
That began a series of messy events that included the revelation Armstrong was having an affair with the CEO of BEN Coin and his arrest at the home of a former business partner – both of which happened on the same livestream.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.