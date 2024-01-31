Bitcoin
$42,822.36-1.30%
Ethereum
$2,301.60-0.26%
Binance Coin
$301.83-2.39%
Solana
$99.58-5.12%
XRP
$0.50454409-3.77%
Cardano
$0.50194614-2.90%
Avalanche
$34.77-3.42%
Dogecoin
$0.07915031-2.53%
Tron
$0.11245249+0.01%
Polkadot
$6.71-3.75%
Chainlink
$15.50+2.65%
Polygon
$0.79377740-0.86%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Finance

Ripple's XRP Drops 5% After Executive Is Hacked, Sparking Rumors of Network Breach

Ripple Executive Chairman Chris Larsen said the stolen funds all came from his "personal XRP accounts" in response to a report from blockchain analyst ZachXBT.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconJan 31, 2024 at 2:24 p.m. UTC
Updated Jan 31, 2024 at 3:03 p.m. UTC
(Kevin Ku/Unsplash)

(Kevin Ku/Unsplash)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

Ripple's XRP token fell by more than 5% on Wednesday following speculation that the network might have been hacked to the tune of $112.5 million.

Chris Larsen, Ripple's Executive Chairman, confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) clarified there had been a breach to his "personal XRP accounts," but not to Ripple itself. "We were quickly able to catch the problem and notify exchanges to freeze the affected addresses. Law enforcement is already involved," Larsen wrote.

The incident was initially flagged by Blockchain sleuth ZachXBT, who claimed on X that 213 million XRP tokens had been siphoned out of a large wallet on the XRP Leger blockchain. The funds were subsequently laundered through multiple exchanges including Binance, Kraken and OKX.

XRP is currently trading at $0.497 having began the day at $0.525, according to CoinDesk data.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.


Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
XRPRipple