Investment Firm With $1B Assets Looks to Invest in Bitcoin Mining With Fabiano Consulting
Deus X Capital partnered with Fabiano Consulting to provide funding and strategic advice to miners.
Specialist investment firm Deus X has teamed up with Fabiano Consulting to explore investment and strategic opportunities in the bitcoin (BTC) mining sector.
The firms are looking to be investors and treasury management providers for mining companies that are looking for funding and strategic advice, including expansion and corporate structuring, according to a statement.
Deus X is a family office-backed investment firm with Tim Grant as CEO and $1 billion in assets. Grant previously held many executive roles, including Head of EMEA at Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital (GLXY), CEO of SIX Digital Exchange, and also worked at TradFi giant UBS.
“Mining will form a critical part of our complementary portfolio of companies as we seek to find innovative businesses that can contribute to and support a financial system that is free of silos and welcomes low barriers to entry for the benefit of everyone,” Grant said in the statement.
The partnership comes at a time when bitcoin mining companies are facing a tough competition ahead of this year's bitcoin halving event, which will see BTC rewards for mining cut in half. To stay profitable post-halving, mining firms will seek to solidify their position with sound strategy and funding.
Fabiano Consulting was formed last year by former cryptocurrency financial services firm Galaxy Digital’s (GLXY) head of mining, Amanda Fabiano, who was previously the director of bitcoin mining at Fidelity Investments.
"Fabiano Consulting will provide valuable expertise in evaluating new potential investments in the fast expanding bitcoin mining industry while exploring opportunities to develop trading, treasury and financing solutions within Deus X’s existing portfolio businesses, such as Alpha Lab 40," according to the statement.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.