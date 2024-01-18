Bitcoin
$42,675.80-0.04%
Ethereum
$2,535.35-0.39%
Binance Coin
$312.58+0.85%
Solana
$100.06+0.81%
XRP
$0.56557236-0.79%
Cardano
$0.52106236-2.15%
Avalanche
$35.56-0.91%
Dogecoin
$0.08070313-0.01%
Tron
$0.10988421+0.75%
Polkadot
$7.31-1.37%
Chainlink
$15.42-3.45%
Toncoin
$2.32-3.08%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Finance

Investment Firm With $1B Assets Looks to Invest in Bitcoin Mining With Fabiano Consulting

Deus X Capital partnered with Fabiano Consulting to provide funding and strategic advice to miners.

By Aoyon Ashraf
AccessTimeIconJan 18, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. UTC
Bitmain Antminer mining rigs at Consensus 2022 (Christie Harkin/CoinDesk)

Bitmain Antminer mining rigs at Consensus 2022 (Christie Harkin/CoinDesk)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

Specialist investment firm Deus X has teamed up with Fabiano Consulting to explore investment and strategic opportunities in the bitcoin (BTC) mining sector.

The firms are looking to be investors and treasury management providers for mining companies that are looking for funding and strategic advice, including expansion and corporate structuring, according to a statement.

Deus X is a family office-backed investment firm with Tim Grant as CEO and $1 billion in assets. Grant previously held many executive roles, including Head of EMEA at Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital (GLXY), CEO of SIX Digital Exchange, and also worked at TradFi giant UBS.

Read more: Crypto Investment Firm Deus X Capital Launches With $1B in Assets

“Mining will form a critical part of our complementary portfolio of companies as we seek to find innovative businesses that can contribute to and support a financial system that is free of silos and welcomes low barriers to entry for the benefit of everyone,” Grant said in the statement.

The partnership comes at a time when bitcoin mining companies are facing a tough competition ahead of this year's bitcoin halving event, which will see BTC rewards for mining cut in half. To stay profitable post-halving, mining firms will seek to solidify their position with sound strategy and funding.

Read more: Bitcoin Halving Is Poised to Unleash Darwinism on Miners

Fabiano Consulting was formed last year by former cryptocurrency financial services firm Galaxy Digital’s (GLXY) head of mining, Amanda Fabiano, who was previously the director of bitcoin mining at Fidelity Investments.

"Fabiano Consulting will provide valuable expertise in evaluating new potential investments in the fast expanding bitcoin mining industry while exploring opportunities to develop trading, treasury and financing solutions within Deus X’s existing portfolio businesses, such as Alpha Lab 40," according to the statement.

Read more: Galaxy's Head of Mining Amanda Fabiano Departed to Start Consulting Company

Edited by Nikhilesh De.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.

Aoyon Ashraf
Aoyon Ashraf

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Follow @Aoyon_A on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.